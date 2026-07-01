Align Technology Responds To EU Probe Over ITero Exclusivity Practices With Invisalign

(RTTNews) - Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN), a medical device company, on Tuesday responded to the European Commission's antitrust investigation initiated on June 30, 2026, based on a complaint from the company's competitor.

The European Commission has opened a formal antitrust investigation into Align Technology to determine whether it has breached EU competition laws by exclusively tying its iTero intra-oral scanners to Invisalign clear aligners.

The commission alleges that two measures followed by the company since 2017 are due for investigation, namely:

• a refusal to approve competing state-of-the-art scanners for the automated submission to Align of digital scans for Invisalign orders.

• a refusal to accept dental professionals' submissions of scans generated by other intra-oral scanners, despite those being based on industry-standard files.

The company stated its belief that the investigation is purely procedural and reiterated the performance ability of its proprietary iTero intra-oral scanner.

The company did not directly address the two raised allegations relating to intentional exclusivity but reported that the iTero platform could be utilised for aligners other than the company's Invisalign. Furthermore, Align expressed its openness to the investigation, pledging full cooperation with the commission.

ALGN has traded between $122.00 and $208.31 over the last year.

ALGN closed Tuesday at $168.66, down 2.75%. In the pre-market, shares are currently trading down 0.08% to $168.52.

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