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Align Technology Inc. Reveals Fall In Q2 Bottom Line

July 29, 2026 — 05:33 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) reported a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $108.294 million, or $1.51 per share. This compares with $124.608 million, or $1.72 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Align Technology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $189.131 million or $2.64 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.3% to $1.056 billion from $1.012 billion last year.

Align Technology Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $108.294 Mln. vs. $124.608 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.51 vs. $1.72 last year. -Revenue: $1.056 Bln vs. $1.012 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.000 B To $ 1.020 B Full year revenue guidance: 3 % To 4 %

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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