Align Technology announces iTero intraoral scanner product innovations

October 23, 2024 — 04:06 pm EDT

Align Technology (ALGN) announced iTero intraoral scanner product innovations that provide an overall solution for general practitioner, GP, dentists. “The iTero intraoral scanner innovations introduced today will enable doctors to present a variety of options to their patients, supporting chairside education and communication, that helps deliver a great patient experience and supports patients making informed choices about their dental treatment in consultation with their doctor,” said Karim Boussebaa, Align Technology executive vice president and managing director for the iTero scanner and services business.

