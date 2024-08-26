News & Insights

Alight Appoints Dave Guilmette To Succeed Stephan Scholl As CEO

August 26, 2024

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Alight, Inc. (ALIT), a cloud-based human capital technology and services provider, announced Monday that the Company's Board of Directors recently appointed Dave Guilmette as Chief Executive Officer. In addition, Guilmette will continue as Vice Chair of the Board.

As part of the Company's previously disclosed succession plan, Stephan Scholl has stepped down as Alight's CEO and member of the Board. He will remain with the company as an advisor for six months and continue to help advance the company's strategic initiatives.

Guilmette is a highly accomplished leader in the healthcare and benefits industry who has served on Alight's Board since May 2024. He previously served as CEO of Global Health Solutions, a multi-billion-dollar division of Aon. He then served as a Strategic Advisor at Global Health Solutions.

Previous to his leadership roles at Aon, he spent nearly a decade at Cigna, serving as President of the Global Employer Segment and Private Exchanges and 20 years at Towers Perrin (Willis Towers Watson) in leadership roles including serving as Managing Director of the global Health and Welfare business.

In conjunction with his appointment, Guilmette stepped down from the Board's Audit Committee. With Scholl's departure, the Board will now consist of 10 rather than 11 directors. In addition, the Company reiterated its 2024 second half business outlook.

