Alien Metals Secures Government Grant for Exploration

November 26, 2024 — 02:08 am EST

Alien Metals Ltd (GB:UFO) has released an update.

Alien Metals Ltd has received a grant of up to A$120,000 from the Western Australian Government to support drilling at its Pinderi Hills Project. This funding will facilitate exploration of the Munni Munni ultramafic intrusion, which is believed to hold significant potential for copper, nickel, and precious metals. The grant underscores the project’s geological promise and Alien Metals’ strategic efforts to uncover substantial mineral resources in underexplored areas.

