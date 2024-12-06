News & Insights

Alien Metals Invites Investors to Year-End Webinar

December 06, 2024 — 05:57 am EST

Alien Metals Ltd (GB:UFO) has released an update.

Alien Metals Limited, a company focused on mineral exploration, invites investors to join an end-of-year webinar to discuss its 2024 achievements and 2025 goals. The company is concentrating on its Hancock iron ore project in Western Australia, aiming for a 2Mtpa mining operation over the next decade. Investors can participate in the presentation to gain insights into Alien Metals’ strategic direction and growth prospects.

