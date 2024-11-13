News & Insights

Alien Metals to Hold AGM Amid Expanding Mineral Projects

November 13, 2024 — 09:57 am EST

Alien Metals Ltd (GB:UFO) has released an update.

Alien Metals Limited announces its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for December 16, 2024, as the company continues to focus on its Hancock iron ore project in Western Australia. With a substantial JORC-compliant resource, Alien Metals aims to establish a profitable mining operation, leveraging strategic access to export routes. The company also holds interests in various mineral projects, including silver and PGM deposits, highlighting its diverse portfolio.

