Alice Queen Ltd. Expands Gold Exploration Ventures

November 26, 2024 — 10:00 pm EST

Alice Queen Ltd. (AU:AQX) has released an update.

Alice Queen Ltd. continues its ambitious gold exploration efforts in Fiji and Australia, focusing on promising projects like Viani, Sabeto, Horn Island, Boda East, and Mendooran. The company remains committed to uncovering valuable mineral resources, which could potentially enhance its market position. Investors and stock market enthusiasts should keep an eye on Alice Queen’s exploration activities for future opportunities.

