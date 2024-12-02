Alicanto Minerals Secures $3M for Strategic Expansion

Alicanto Minerals Ltd. (AU:AQI) has released an update.
Alicanto Minerals Ltd. has secured commitments for a $3 million capital raising through a placement priced at A$0.03 per share, marking a notable discount to recent trading prices. The funds will be allocated towards working capital and evaluating advanced gold, silver, and copper project opportunities. This strategic move aims to leverage the expertise of key figures involved in recent acquisitions to enhance Alicanto’s asset portfolio.
