Alicanto Minerals Enforces New Securities Trading Policy

Alicanto Minerals Ltd. (AU:AQI) has released an update.

Alicanto Minerals Ltd. has implemented a Securities Trading Policy effective December 1, 2024, emphasizing strict compliance with insider trading laws and setting clear guidelines for when company insiders can trade shares. The policy outlines the circumstances under which designated persons and other employees can deal in company securities, aiming to ensure transparency and prevent illegal trading activities. This move is likely to bolster investor confidence by promoting ethical trading practices within the organization.

