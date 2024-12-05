News & Insights

Stocks

Alibaba Reports Share Reduction Amidst Strategic Moves

December 05, 2024 — 04:29 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Alibaba (BABA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited has reported a decrease in its issued shares for November 2024, with a reduction of over 37 million shares, primarily due to repurchases. Despite these changes, the company’s authorized share capital remains stable at USD 100,000, with no increase or decrease. These movements reflect Alibaba’s ongoing strategic management of its equity and share capital.

For further insights into BABA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BABA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.