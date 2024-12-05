Alibaba Reports Share Reduction Amidst Strategic Moves

Alibaba (BABA) has released an update.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited has reported a decrease in its issued shares for November 2024, with a reduction of over 37 million shares, primarily due to repurchases. Despite these changes, the company’s authorized share capital remains stable at USD 100,000, with no increase or decrease. These movements reflect Alibaba’s ongoing strategic management of its equity and share capital.
