For the quarter ended September 30, revenue from Cloud Intelligence Group was $4.219B, an increase of 7% year-over-year. During this quarter, overall revenue excluding Alibaba (BABA)-consolidated subsidiaries grew over 7% year-over-year, driven by double-digit public cloud growth, including increasing adoption of AI-related products. AI-related product revenue grew at triple-digits year-over-year for the fifth consecutive quarter. We will continue to invest in anticipation of customer growth and in technology, particularly in AI infrastructure, to capture the increasing trend of cloud adoption for AI and to maintain our market leadership. Alibaba Cloud has gained notable recognition as the service provider of choice in China for public cloud and AI training and applications. According to The Forrester Wave: Public Cloud Platforms in China 2024 report, Alibaba Cloud was named a Leader, achieving the highest score possible in 23 out of 32 criteria, as well as the top scores in both the current offering and strategy categories. During the quarter, Alibaba Cloud was also recognized as a Leader in the Omdia Universe: Chinese Commercial Foundation Model 2024 report, ranking first in both strategy execution and technical capabilities. These achievements underscore Alibaba Cloud’s leadership as the best-in-class public cloud and AI platform in China.

