Alibaba Reports Ownership in MariaDB Amidst Voting Structure Risks

November 14, 2024 — 07:08 pm EST

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (HK:9988) has released an update.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has filed a Schedule 13G to report its beneficial ownership in MariaDB plc, highlighting their compliance with U.S. Securities Exchange regulations for holders of significant shares. The company operates with a weighted voting rights structure and is listed on both the Hong Kong and New York Stock Exchanges. Investors should be aware of the potential risks associated with this voting structure.

