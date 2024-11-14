Alibaba Reports Ownership in MariaDB Amidst Voting Structure Risks

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (HK:9988) has released an update.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has filed a Schedule 13G to report its beneficial ownership in MariaDB plc, highlighting their compliance with U.S. Securities Exchange regulations for holders of significant shares. The company operates with a weighted voting rights structure and is listed on both the Hong Kong and New York Stock Exchanges. Investors should be aware of the potential risks associated with this voting structure.

