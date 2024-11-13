Alibaba Health Sees Strong Growth in Revenue and Profit

Alibaba Health Information Technology (HK:0241) has released an update.

Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited reported a robust financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with a notable 10.2% increase in revenue to RMB14.27 billion and a 72.8% surge in net profit. The company saw significant growth in its Taobao and Tmall Healthcare Platform, serving over 300 million consumers and enhancing its pharmaceutical e-commerce platform revenue by 67.5%. Despite a dip in healthcare and digital services revenue, Alibaba Health expanded its direct sales business and continued to innovate in drug tracking and online healthcare services.

