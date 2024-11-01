News & Insights

Alibaba Health Schedules Board Meeting to Review Interim Results

November 01, 2024 — 06:38 am EDT

Alibaba Health Information Technology (HK:0241) has released an update.

Alibaba Health Information Technology Limited has announced an upcoming board meeting scheduled for November 13, 2024, to discuss and approve the company’s unaudited interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The meeting will also consider the recommendation of an interim dividend. This announcement is of particular interest to investors keeping an eye on Alibaba Health’s financial performance and potential dividend payouts.

