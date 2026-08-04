ALGT vs. RYAAY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Transportation - Airline stocks are likely familiar with Allegiant Travel (ALGT) and Ryanair (RYAAY). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Allegiant Travel and Ryanair are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), respectively, right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that ALGT likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than RYAAY has recently. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

ALGT currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.80, while RYAAY has a forward P/E of 15.18. We also note that ALGT has a PEG ratio of 0.27. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. RYAAY currently has a PEG ratio of 1.89.

Another notable valuation metric for ALGT is its P/B ratio of 1.74. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, RYAAY has a P/B of 2.83.

These metrics, and several others, help ALGT earn a Value grade of A, while RYAAY has been given a Value grade of C.

ALGT stands above RYAAY thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that ALGT is the superior value option right now.

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Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.