Algorae Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Board with Industry Expert

Living Cell Technologies Ltd. (AU:1AI) has released an update.
Algorae Pharmaceuticals has appointed Dr. Sarah Siggins to its Scientific Advisory Board, a move expected to bolster its AI-driven drug discovery efforts. With her extensive experience at Johnson & Johnson and Bristol-Myers Squibb, Dr. Siggins is set to provide strategic advice on commercial partnerships for the company’s innovative therapies. This appointment marks a significant step in Algorae’s efforts to advance its pipeline of AI-generated drug candidates.
