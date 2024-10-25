Algorae Pharmaceuticals Plans Major Securities Issuance

Living Cell Technologies Ltd. (AU:1AI) has released an update.

Algorae Pharmaceuticals Limited has announced a proposal to issue 40 million performance rights securities, as per their latest disclosure to the ASX. This strategic move is indicative of the company’s efforts to enhance its financial flexibility and attract investor interest in the growing pharmaceutical sector.

