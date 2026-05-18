Alger Mid Cap 40 Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FRTY

In trading on Monday, shares of the Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (Symbol: FRTY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.09, changing hands as low as $20.79 per share. Alger Mid Cap 40 shares are currently trading off about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FRTY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FRTY's low point in its 52 week range is $17.1001 per share, with $23.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.91.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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