Alfa Financial Software Chairman’s Share Sale

May 31, 2024 — 12:00 pm EDT

Alfa Financial Software plc (GB:ALFA) has released an update.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, a major player in the asset finance software industry, has disclosed a significant share sale by CHP Software and Consulting Holdings Limited, which is controlled by the company’s Executive Chairman, Andrew Page. A total of 14,450,867 ordinary shares were sold at a price of £1.73 per share on May 31, 2024, through Barclays Capital Securities Limited. The announcement is in line with the EU Market Abuse Regulation requirements.

