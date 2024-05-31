Alfa Financial Reports Major Shareholding Change

Alfa Financial Software plc (GB:ALFA) has released an update.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC has announced a notable change in shareholding, with CHP Software and Consulting Holdings Limited now owning 54.69% of voting rights after crossing a threshold on May 31, 2024. This marks a decrease from the previous notification, reflecting a change in control of the company’s voting shares.

