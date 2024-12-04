Alexium Issues Shares for Director Remuneration

Alexium International Group Limited (AU:AJX) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Alexium International Group Limited has issued over 2.6 million ordinary shares to a company director as part of their remuneration following shareholder approval. The company, which specializes in performance chemicals for applications like flame retardancy and thermal management, operates under transparency guidelines set by the Corporations Act, ensuring investors have necessary information for informed decisions.
For further insights into AU:AJX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Oppenheimer Pounds the Table on Coinbase Stock
- New “Anti-Woke” ETF Targets Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)
- Ford (NYSE:F) Plans New EV Plant
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.