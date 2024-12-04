Alexium Issues Shares for Director Remuneration

Alexium International Group Limited (AU:AJX) has released an update.

Alexium International Group Limited has issued over 2.6 million ordinary shares to a company director as part of their remuneration following shareholder approval. The company, which specializes in performance chemicals for applications like flame retardancy and thermal management, operates under transparency guidelines set by the Corporations Act, ensuring investors have necessary information for informed decisions.

