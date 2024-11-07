Alexium Announces Board Changes and New Appointment

Alexium International Group Limited (AU:AJX) has released an update.
Alexium International Group Limited announces significant board changes as Carl Dennis resigns as Non-Executive Director, with James Williamson stepping in as interim director. Williamson brings extensive financial market experience from his role as Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Wentworth Williamson Management. The company also withdraws resolutions related to Dennis’s re-election and share issuance.
For further insights into AU:AJX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Adds an Ad-Supported Tier in Europe
- How Ford (NYSE:F) Looks to Solve Its Hydrogen Engine Problem
- The Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) “Coffee Debacle” Is Now Solved
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.