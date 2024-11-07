News & Insights

Stocks

Alexium Announces Board Changes and New Appointment

November 07, 2024 — 07:19 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Alexium International Group Limited (AU:AJX) has released an update.

Alexium International Group Limited announces significant board changes as Carl Dennis resigns as Non-Executive Director, with James Williamson stepping in as interim director. Williamson brings extensive financial market experience from his role as Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Wentworth Williamson Management. The company also withdraws resolutions related to Dennis’s re-election and share issuance.

For further insights into AU:AJX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.