Alexium Announces Board Changes and New Appointment

Alexium International Group Limited (AU:AJX) has released an update.

Alexium International Group Limited announces significant board changes as Carl Dennis resigns as Non-Executive Director, with James Williamson stepping in as interim director. Williamson brings extensive financial market experience from his role as Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Wentworth Williamson Management. The company also withdraws resolutions related to Dennis’s re-election and share issuance.

For further insights into AU:AJX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.