News & Insights

Stocks
ARE

Alexandria Real Estate price target lowered to $144 from $186 at BTIG

December 04, 2024 — 07:20 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BTIG lowered the firm’s price target on Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) to $144 from $186 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm notes that the late 2024 – early 2025 vacancies, especially in Cambridge and Mission Bay, along with tepid demand growth despite a rebound in capital formation across the life science industry, are suggest that the REIT may face more headwinds before a sustained recovery in fundamentals, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The company’s Investor Day is expected to focus on its mega campus strategy, a move that should reinforce value creation over the long-term, but could also drag on near-term earnings due to the timing mismatch between asset sales and redeployment of capital back into core clusters, the firm added.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ARE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.