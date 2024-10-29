News & Insights

Stocks

Alerus Financial Expands Despite Q3 Income Decline

October 29, 2024 — 04:57 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Alerus Financial ( (ALRS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Alerus Financial Corporation reported a net income of $5.2 million for Q3 2024, down from $6.2 million in Q2. Despite the dip, Alerus completed its largest acquisition, expanding into Rochester and Southern Minnesota, and saw growth in its retirement, wealth management, and loan sectors. The company’s strategic investments and market expansion have bolstered its diversified business model, with total loans reaching $3 billion and deposits at $3.3 billion. Alerus remains committed to credit quality and efficient management, aiming for improved financial performance.

See more data about ALRS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALRS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.