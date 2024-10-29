Alerus Financial Expands Despite Q3 Income Decline

Alerus Financial ( (ALRS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Alerus Financial Corporation reported a net income of $5.2 million for Q3 2024, down from $6.2 million in Q2. Despite the dip, Alerus completed its largest acquisition, expanding into Rochester and Southern Minnesota, and saw growth in its retirement, wealth management, and loan sectors. The company’s strategic investments and market expansion have bolstered its diversified business model, with total loans reaching $3 billion and deposits at $3.3 billion. Alerus remains committed to credit quality and efficient management, aiming for improved financial performance.

