Alector Secures Funding to Advance Clinical Trials

Alector, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, has secured a $50 million credit facility from Hercules Capital. This funding boosts its financial flexibility, allowing Alector to advance its pipeline, including the AL002 INVOKE-2 Phase 2 and latozinemab INFRONT-3 Phase 3 trials, and its innovative blood-brain barrier platform. With over $457 million in cash, the company is well-positioned to continue operations through 2026, enhancing its capacity to bring new treatments for neurodegenerative diseases to market.

