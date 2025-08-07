Alector (ALEC) Q2 Revenue Falls 48%

Key Points Alector’s GAAP revenue of $7.9 million in Q2 2025 beat expectations by over 180%, but Second-quarter revenue of $7.9 million was down 47.8% compared to the same period in 2024.

GAAP loss per share narrowed to $(0.30). Both GAAP revenue and GAAP EPS outperformed consensus estimates. and reflecting controlled R&D expenses.

Strong cash reserves totaled $307.3 million as of June 30, 2025 providing runway into the second half of 2027, based on the company’s cash, cash equivalents, and investments as of June 30, 2025 ahead of pivotal late-stage clinical data releases.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC), a biotechnology company focused on developing therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, reported its results for the second quarter of 2025 on August 7, 2025. The most important news from this earnings release is a sharp outperformance compared to analyst expectations, with revenue and earnings per share (EPS) both beating estimates by a wide margin. GAAP revenue came in at $7.9 million, above the expected $2.8 million (GAAP), while the net loss per share narrowed to $(0.30) (GAAP) compared to the forecasted $(0.46) GAAP EPS. The quarter also saw substantial cost controls, mainly in research and development, supporting an overall steady period despite a significant drop in revenue compared to the prior year. Management confirmed a robust cash position to support upcoming clinical milestones.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.30) $(0.46) $(0.40) −25.0 % Revenue (GAAP) $7.9 million $2.8 million $15.1 million (47.8 %) Research & Development Expense $27.6 million $46.3 million (40.4 % decrease) General & Administrative Expense $14.4 million $14.4 million 0.0 % Cash, Cash Equivalents, & Investments $307.3 million(as of 6/30/2025) $413.4 million(as of 12/31/2024) (25.7 %)

Business Overview and Key Focuses

Alector pursues therapies for neurodegeneration, mainly frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and Alzheimer’s disease. Its work includes late-stage drug candidates and a proprietary technology designed to help deliver treatments effectively into the brain.

The company’s main focus areas are clinical pipeline advancement, especially programs like latozinemab (a monoclonal antibody drug candidate) and AL101 (another antibody therapy). Achieving clinical milestones is vital, as is collaboration with development partners like GlaxoSmithKline. A proprietary drug delivery system, the Alector Brain Carrier (ABC) platform, aims to enable drugs to cross the blood-brain barrier—a significant hurdle in neurology. The company also relies on regulatory designations to expedite clinical progress and targets diseases with large unmet needs, such as FTD and Alzheimer’s.

Quarter Highlights and Developments

The quarter was defined by a sharp outperformance versus Wall Street expectations, led by collaboration revenue significantly exceeding forecasts. GAAP revenue reached $7.9 million, handily beating the analyst consensus by over $5.07 million (GAAP). Collaboration revenue was $7.9 million, compared to $15.1 million for the same period in 2024, mainly because certain revenue-linked development milestones, specifically related to the AL002 and latozinemab clinical programs, were recognized in a previous quarter. Management reported that Collaboration revenue (GAAP) was $7.9 million, compared to $15.1 million in Q2 2024. The $7.2 million decrease was mainly due to the satisfaction of the performance obligation associated with the AL002 program and the latozinemab FTD-C9orf72 Phase 2 trial in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Research and development (R&D) expenses (GAAP) fell by 40.4% to $27.6 million, down from $46.3 million in the prior year period. This reduction was largely tied to the completion of trial activities and reduced workforce expenses. General and administrative costs were $14.4 million (GAAP). Management reported a net loss of $30.5 million, or $(0.30) per share (GAAP), narrower than the previous year’s result. The company ended the quarter with $307.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments, down from $413.4 million as of December 31, 2024. This cash position is expected to fund operations through the second half of 2027, supporting upcoming trial results and regulatory filings for late-stage products.

The main development activities focused on late-stage clinical programs. Latozinemab, a monoclonal antibody for FTD-GRN, is now in a pivotal Phase 3 trial (INFRONT-3), with topline data expected by mid-fourth quarter of 2025. AL101, another monoclonal antibody drug, is in a Phase 2 study for early-stage Alzheimer’s disease, with trial completion targeted for 2026. Notably, enrollment for the AL101 trial was completed in April 2025. The ABC platform, a delivery system designed to help drugs cross the blood-brain barrier, is being used to develop preclinical programs for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease, aiming for initial human trials in 2026.

The period also included continued partnership activity with GlaxoSmithKline for the co-development and potential commercialization of both latozinemab and AL101. While the financial terms of possible milestones and profit-sharing were not reiterated this quarter, the partnership remains a cornerstone of Alector’s long-term growth plan. During the period, there were no reported changes to the company’s policy on dividends; Alector does not currently pay a dividend.

Looking Ahead

Management updated guidance for FY2025, targeting annual collaboration revenue between $13 million and $18 million. Projected R&D expenses have been set at $130 million to $140 million, with general and administrative expenses guided to $55 million to $65 million. The company confirmed its cash resources are sufficient to fund operations into the second half of 2027.

The key area for investors to monitor in coming quarters will be the Phase 3 topline results for latozinemab. This data is expected in the fourth quarter and will define near-term prospects for potential commercialization. Additional catalysts include updates on AL101’s Phase 2 trial and any progress toward entering the clinic with new programs supported by the ABC technology. Management did not provide further financial guidance beyond the ranges noted above. Alector does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

