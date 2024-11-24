Aldoro Resources Expands Trenching Program at Kameelburg Site

Aldoro Resources Ltd. (AU:ARN) has released an update.

Aldoro Resources Ltd has expanded its pre-drill trenching program at the Kameelburg carbonatite site, adding 15 more trenches to the initial 7 already completed. This expansion aims to enhance drill targeting by providing more detailed geochemical data, crucial for their upcoming drilling efforts. The program is set to conclude within the next week, potentially impacting the company’s exploration strategy positively.

