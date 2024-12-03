News & Insights

Aldoro Resources Confirms Promising Niobium Discovery

December 03, 2024 — 07:29 pm EST

Aldoro Resources Ltd. (AU:ARN) has released an update.

Aldoro Resources Ltd has confirmed significant niobium mineralization at its Kameelburg carbonatite site, with assays from Line 4 showing an average grade of 0.52% Nb₂O₅ over 262 meters. The mineralization includes notable high-grade sections, such as 94 meters at 0.93% Nb₂O₅, and further drilling is planned to explore deeper potentials. With niobium trading at US$57,000 per tonne, this discovery positions Aldoro as a key player in the strategic minerals market.

