Aldoro Resources Boosts Kameelburg Project with New Rigs

Aldoro Resources Ltd. (AU:ARN) has released an update.

Aldoro Resources Ltd has acquired two portable diamond drill rigs to accelerate exploration at its Kameelburg project in Namibia, addressing high demand for such equipment in the region. The rigs, set to arrive in November, will enable drilling up to 2,000 meters monthly, enhancing resource delineation efforts while offering employment opportunities to the local community. This strategic move positions Aldoro favorably for resource definition in 2025, potentially impacting its stock appeal.

For further insights into AU:ARN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.