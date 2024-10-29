Aldoro Resources Appoints New Executive Chairwoman

Aldoro Resources Ltd. (AU:ARN) has released an update.

Aldoro Resources Ltd has appointed Liqun (Quinn) Li as the new Executive Chairwoman starting November 1, 2024. With over 20 years of experience in the resources sector, Li has played a significant role in renewing the company’s flagship project license, enhancing financial stability, and preparing for upcoming drilling operations. Shareholders can also look forward to potential incentives tied to the company’s performance, pending approval at the upcoming AGM.

