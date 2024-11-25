Aldoro Resources Accelerates Kameelburg Drilling Preparations

Aldoro Resources Ltd. (AU:ARN) has released an update.

Aldoro Resources Ltd is making significant strides in its Kameelburg project with the arrival and commissioning of diamond drill rigs, completion of essential infrastructure, and community engagement efforts. The company is gearing up for a 2,000-meter drilling program, with preparations nearly complete, including water supply enhancements benefiting both operations and local communities. The expanded geology team and 24-hour drilling approval underscore Aldoro’s commitment to advancing this promising mineral exploration venture.

