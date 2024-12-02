News & Insights

Alderan Resources Secures $2 Million for Expansion

December 02, 2024 — 07:21 pm EST

Alderan Resources Ltd. (AU:AL8) has released an update.

Alderan Resources Ltd. has successfully secured commitments to raise $2 million through a placement to sophisticated investors, issuing 80 million new shares at A$0.025 each. The funds will be used to advance existing projects and explore new business opportunities, with Cygnet Capital acting as the lead manager for the placement. This strategic move aims to bolster Alderan’s exploration initiatives, particularly in their promising copper and gold projects.

