Aldebaran Resources announces updated MRE for Altar copper-gold project

Aldebaran Resources (ADBRF) announced the results of an updated mineral resource estimate for the Altar copper-gold project in San Juan, Argentina. This updated resource estimate includes three main porphyry discoveries reported within a single conceptual open pit. The 2024 Altar Resource Estimate is reported using the same cut-off as the 2021 mineral resource estimate, to allow for a direct comparison. Highlights: Measured & Indicated resource of 2.40 billion tonnes grading 0.42% copper, 0.07 g/t gold, 1.22 g/t silver and 42 ppm molybdenum; 22.01 billion pounds of copper, 5.08 million ounces of gold, and 93.76 million ounces of silver; Inferred resource of 1.22 billion tonnes grading 0.37% copper, 0.04 g/t gold, 1.25 g/t silver and 45 ppm molybdenum 9.83 billion pounds of copper, 1.71 million ounces of gold, and 49.04 million ounces of silver; Significant increase when compared to the 2021 mineral resource estimate; 100% increase in Measured and Indicated tonnes; 542% increase in Inferred tonnes; 94% increase in Measured and Indicated copper pounds; 462% increase in Inferred copper pounds; 48% increase in Measured and Indicated gold ounces; 338% increase in Inferred gold ounces; Mineralization is still open in several directions; Amenable to open-pit mining. John Black, CEO, commented: “The 2024 Altar Resource Estimate represents a major milestone for the Altar copper-gold project. Over the past several years we focused on expanding the footprint of the Altar deposit, completing over 63,000 m of drilling since we reported the last mineral resource estimate in 2021. The results reported today demonstrate that Altar is one of the largest undeveloped copper-gold deposits in the world. On the back of this resource estimate, we have begun working towards the first PEA on the Altar project, to be completed in Q2-2025. With our 2024-2025 drill program just underway and lots of catalysts coming, the future is very bright at the Altar copper-gold project.”
