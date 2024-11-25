News & Insights

Stocks
ADBRF

Aldebaran Reports Major Resource Boost at Altar

November 25, 2024 — 09:39 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Aldebaran Resources Inc (TSE:ALDE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Aldebaran Resources Inc. has announced a substantial increase in mineral resources at its Altar copper-gold project in Argentina. The updated resource estimate reveals a significant rise in both measured and inferred resources, highlighting Altar as one of the largest undeveloped copper-gold deposits globally. With continued exploration and development efforts, the company is poised for further growth and potential value creation.

For further insights into TSE:ALDE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ADBRF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.