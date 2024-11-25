Aldebaran Reports Major Resource Boost at Altar

Aldebaran Resources Inc (TSE:ALDE) has released an update.
Aldebaran Resources Inc. has announced a substantial increase in mineral resources at its Altar copper-gold project in Argentina. The updated resource estimate reveals a significant rise in both measured and inferred resources, highlighting Altar as one of the largest undeveloped copper-gold deposits globally. With continued exploration and development efforts, the company is poised for further growth and potential value creation.
