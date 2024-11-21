Aldebaran announces commencement of 2024/2025 Altar project field program

Aldebaran Resources (ADBRF) announces that field activities are underway and drilling has commenced at the Altar project in San Juan, Argentina. The Company has secured five drill rigs for the 2024/2025 field program, with an option on a sixth, and is targeting approximately 25,000 m of drilling. John Black, Chief Executive Officer of Aldebaran, commented: “The last several years of work on the Altar project have focused on expanding the footprint of the deposit. Before the end of November, we will release an updated mineral resource estimate that will quantify a significant increase in the size of the Altar deposit since the last resource estimate in 2021. Work is underway on a PEA that we anticipate completing by the end of Q2-2025. The 2024/2025 field season will shift from resource expansion to more feasibility-level work. We will complete infill drilling where required, however, our focus this field season will be collecting data and preparing for a PFS that we anticipate will be completed towards the end of 2026. We feel that de-risking the project through PEA and PFS will add substantial value to an already impressive deposit.”

