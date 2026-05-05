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Alcon Q1 Profit Falls

May 05, 2026 — 05:39 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Eye care products maker Alcon Inc. (ALC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter results, with profit declining from last year despite an increase in revenues.

Net income for the quarter decreased to $189 million from $350 million in the same period last year. Earnings per share declined to $0.39 from $0.70 a year ago.

On a core basis, earnings per share increased to $0.85 from $0.73 a year ago.

Revenue increased to $2.69 billion from $2.45 billion last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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