Alcoa Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) reported higher second-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings as stronger aluminum prices, increased shipments and value-added product premiums helped offset weakness in alumina operations, executives said on the company’s second-quarter 2026earnings call

Molly Beerman, Alcoa’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, said revenue rose 24% sequentially to $4 billion, which she described as the highest quarterly revenue in Alcoa Corporation’s nearly 10-year history. Net income attributable to Alcoa was $407 million, compared with $425 million in the prior quarter, while earnings per common share declined to $1.53. On an adjusted basis, net income attributable to Alcoa rose by $189 million from the first quarter to $562 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by $306 million sequentially to $901 million. Beerman said the improvement was driven largely by record results in the aluminum segment, which benefited from higher LME prices, regional premiums, stronger shipments and improved margins from value-added products.

Aluminum Segment Drives Quarterly Performance

Alcoa’s aluminum segment posted third-party revenue of $3.3 billion, up 31% sequentially. Beerman said aluminum shipments increased by 113,000 metric tons from the first quarter, reflecting higher production from capacity restarts at San Ciprián, Alumar, Lista and Portland, as well as volumes that had been repositioned in the first quarter and sold in the second quarter.

The aluminum segment generated record adjusted EBITDA of $1.1 billion and an EBITDA margin of 32.3%, according to Beerman. She said Alcoa benefited as customers in North America and Europe sought alternate supply following disruptions to Middle East suppliers.

William Oplinger, Alcoa’s president and chief executive officer, said value-added product volumes increased by 30,000 metric tons sequentially, and the company’s 2026 order book is stronger than it was at the same time last year across major regions and product categories.

“Demand continues to be resilient, particularly in North America and Europe, where markets remain structurally short of metal,” Oplinger said.

In response to an analyst question, Oplinger said Alcoa’s value-added casting capacity in Europe and North America is about 95% full, though some small incremental capacity remains in North America. He said foundry and billet markets are seeing an uptick in North America, while European packaging demand remains the most robust. Automotive slab demand in Europe remains soft, he added.

Alumina Outlook Lowered After Pinjarra Disruption

The alumina segment was weaker in the quarter. Third-party revenue declined 3% sequentially to $637 million due to lower volumes and pricing from bauxite offtake and supply agreements. Segment adjusted EBITDA fell by $56 million, with Beerman citing higher production costs and unfavorable cost absorption, mainly tied to operational instability at the Pinjarra refinery in Western Australia, as well as higher fuel oil and diesel prices.

Alcoa lowered its full-year alumina production outlook to 9.5 million to 9.6 million metric tons and its shipment outlook to 11.5 million to 11.6 million metric tons. Beerman said the reduction was primarily due to challenges at Pinjarra during the second quarter.

Oplinger said Pinjarra experienced an “oxalate outbreak” related to organic compounds in bauxite, which was compounded by a natural gas supply disruption caused by Cyclone Laurence. He said the refinery struggled significantly in April and May, returned to stable operating rates in June and is now “running very well.”

For the third quarter, Beerman said alumina segment performance is expected to be net favorable by about $10 million, reflecting recovered stability at Pinjarra and lower energy prices, partly offset by planned maintenance at the Alumar refinery and Juruti mine.

South32 Asset Deal Remains Strategic Focus

Oplinger devoted a significant portion of the call to Alcoa’s previously announced acquisition of South32’s interests in bauxite, alumina and aluminum assets, which Alcoa referred to as the “AliGroup” assets. He called the transaction the largest in Alcoa Corporation’s history and said it is designed to create long-term shareholder value.

The transaction includes $3.1 billion in cash consideration and $1 billion in stock consideration, along with a contingent value right. Oplinger said the mix of cash, equity and contingent consideration provides risk-sharing between Alcoa and South32 amid volatile commodity prices.

Alcoa expects the acquisition to add approximately 5.2 million metric tons of annual alumina production capacity, a pro forma increase of 53%, and about 900,000 metric tons of primary aluminum capacity, a pro forma increase of 37%. Oplinger said the assets are largely complementary to Alcoa’s existing portfolio and are being acquired at a valuation “well below replacement cost.”

The company has identified approximately $900 million in net present value synergies, including about $50 million of run-rate cost savings beginning in the first year after closing. Oplinger said the synergy estimates are based on actionable initiatives identified during due diligence rather than high-level consultant projections.

Oplinger also explained several transaction mechanics, including:

Locked box: Alcoa will benefit from cash flow generated by the acquired assets dating back to April 1, 2026. Oplinger said Alcoa estimates the locked box held more than $200 million as of June 30, 2026.

Alcoa will benefit from cash flow generated by the acquired assets dating back to April 1, 2026. Oplinger said Alcoa estimates the locked box held more than $200 million as of June 30, 2026. Ticking fee: After South32 shareholder approval, expected in October or November, Alcoa will pay a 5% annualized fee on the $3.1 billion cash consideration. The company estimates $80 million to $100 million in ticking fees will be paid at closing.

After South32 shareholder approval, expected in October or November, Alcoa will pay a 5% annualized fee on the $3.1 billion cash consideration. The company estimates $80 million to $100 million in ticking fees will be paid at closing. Contingent value right: If alumina or aluminum prices exceed agreed thresholds, South32 can participate in a portion of the upside, capped at $750 million over four years.

Oplinger said Alcoa structured the deal to avoid exceeding a 2.0x leverage ratio based on recent pricing. He also said Moody’s and S&P affirmed Alcoa’s current credit ratings and outlook based on the pro forma transaction.

Cash Flow, Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation

Beerman said Alcoa ended June with $1.4 billion in cash and adjusted net debt of $1.4 billion, within the top end of the company’s adjusted net debt target range. Cash from operations was $608 million, while free cash flow was $422 million.

The company redeemed the remaining $219 million of its 2028 notes at par value on May 15, which Beerman said aligned with Alcoa’s goal of deleveraging and strengthening the balance sheet. Alcoa also contributed $24 million to a gallium joint venture after reaching a final investment decision, which Beerman said is the company’s only expected contribution to that joint venture.

Oplinger said Alcoa also continues to pursue asset monetization, with a target of $500 million to $1 billion between now and 2030. In response to a question from Katja Jancic of BMO Capital Markets, he said negotiations on the Massena East transaction have been “substantially completed” and that the company is working through final documentation.

Market Conditions and Second-Half Priorities

Oplinger said alumina markets remain divided between China and ex-China regions. In China, higher consumption and refinery disruptions kept the market relatively tight, while outside China, Middle East disruptions have reduced demand and weighed on refinery margins. He said new smelting capacity in Indonesia and expected Middle East restarts should support alumina demand in the second half.

On aluminum, Oplinger said prices retreated to pre-Middle East conflict levels due to sentiment rather than a fundamental shift. He said Alcoa believes 3 million to 3.5 million metric tons of capacity remains offline within the Strait of Hormuz region.

Alcoa also highlighted progress on labor agreements, safety initiatives and growth projects. Oplinger said the company secured multi-year collective agreements with workers in Western Australia, the United States and Quebec, and concluded negotiations in Norway and Brazil. He also pointed to a $65 million investment to expand the Mosjøen Casthouse in Norway and a final investment decision for a gallium production facility at the Wagerup alumina refinery in Western Australia.

Looking ahead, Beerman said third-quarter aluminum segment performance is expected to be flat, with productivity gains and operating efficiencies offsetting higher carbon prices and seasonally lower third-party energy sales in Brazil. Oplinger said Alcoa enters the second half focused on safety, operational stability, cost discipline, the AliGroup acquisition milestones, Australian mine approvals and value from transformation assets.

About Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corporation is a global industry leader in the production and management of aluminum, offering an integrated value chain that spans bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum smelting and the fabrication of value-added products. The company's operations are organized into segments that include raw material extraction, chemical processing and the manufacture of metal mill products and engineered solutions.

Alcoa's product portfolio serves diverse end markets such as aerospace, automotive, packaging, construction, electrical and industrial applications.

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