Alcoa Completes Strategic Acquisition of Alumina Limited

Alcoa ( (AA) ) has shared an update.
Alcoa Corporation has completed the acquisition of Alumina Limited, taking on $385 million of its debt under a revolving credit facility. By November 2024, Alcoa repaid and cancelled all outstanding commitments, effectively terminating the agreement without incurring any penalties, offering a strategic move for potential investors observing Alcoa’s financial maneuvers.
