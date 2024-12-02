Alcoa Completes Strategic Acquisition of Alumina Limited

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Alcoa ( (AA) ) has shared an update.

Alcoa Corporation has completed the acquisition of Alumina Limited, taking on $385 million of its debt under a revolving credit facility. By November 2024, Alcoa repaid and cancelled all outstanding commitments, effectively terminating the agreement without incurring any penalties, offering a strategic move for potential investors observing Alcoa’s financial maneuvers.

