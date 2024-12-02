News & Insights

Alcoa Completes Strategic Acquisition of Alumina Limited

December 02, 2024 — 08:07 am EST

Alcoa ( (AA) ) has shared an update.

Alcoa Corporation has completed the acquisition of Alumina Limited, taking on $385 million of its debt under a revolving credit facility. By November 2024, Alcoa repaid and cancelled all outstanding commitments, effectively terminating the agreement without incurring any penalties, offering a strategic move for potential investors observing Alcoa’s financial maneuvers.

TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
