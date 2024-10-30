Alcidion Group Reports Strong Q1 Sales and Growth Plans

Alcidion Group Limited (AU:ALC) has released an update.

Alcidion Group Limited reported new sales of $5.2 million in Q1 FY25, with significant contracts like a $4 million deal with Hume Rural Health Alliance. The company ended the quarter with a cash balance of $7.9 million and no debt, while aiming for an EBITDA positive outcome in FY25 with a breakeven revenue target of $36 million. Alcidion’s strategic focus on digital healthcare platforms signals promising growth opportunities in the ANZ and UK markets.

