Alcidion Group Expands in Healthcare Tech with Key Contracts

October 22, 2024 — 11:47 pm EDT

Alcidion Group Limited (AU:ALC) has released an update.

Alcidion Group Limited is making strides in the healthcare technology sector with its Miya Precision platform, despite financial challenges. The company has secured a significant 10-year contract with North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust, highlighting its growing influence in the UK. Alcidion continues to expand its presence across hospitals in the UK, Australia, and New Zealand, aiming for profitability with improved revenue and positive cash flow.

