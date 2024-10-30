News & Insights

Alchemy Resources Advances Exploration with Key Partnerships

Alchemy Resources Limited (AU:ALY) has released an update.

Alchemy Resources Limited has announced key developments at its Karonie and Lachlan projects, including a joint venture with JOGMEC for lithium exploration and promising high-grade gold and copper findings. The company is progressing with exploration efforts, highlighted by successful sampling results and strategic partnerships to enhance future resource extraction. With a robust cash position of $2.55M, Alchemy is well-positioned to advance its mineral projects in Australia.

