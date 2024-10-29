Albion VCTs Announce Upcoming Share Offers for 2025

Albion Technology & General VCT (GB:AATG) has released an update.

Albion Technology & General VCT, along with Albion Enterprise VCT and Albion Crown VCT, plans to launch a prospectus top-up offer to raise up to £50 million, with an additional £30 million in over-allotment facilities. This initiative, pending regulatory approval, will allow investors to subscribe to new ordinary shares in the 2024/2025 tax year. Details will be available in a prospectus expected in November 2024, with applications opening in January 2025.

