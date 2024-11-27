News & Insights

Albion Resources Unveils Major Securities Issuance

November 27, 2024 — 07:59 pm EST

Albion Resources Ltd. (AU:ALB) has released an update.

Albion Resources Ltd. has announced a significant issuance of securities, including 30 million share performance rights and over 22 million ordinary fully paid shares. This move, slated for January 2025, is likely to attract investor attention as the company positions itself for future growth. Potential investors may find this an intriguing opportunity as the company expands its market presence.

