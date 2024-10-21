News & Insights

Albion Resources Highlights Mongers Lake Gold Potential

October 21, 2024 — 08:59 pm EDT

Albion Resources Ltd. (AU:ALB) has released an update.

Albion Resources Ltd. has reaffirmed the gold potential of its Mongers Lake Project in Western Australia’s Murchison Province through AI-driven analysis, with plans for further exploration in the coming quarter. While no recent activities were reported for its Leinster and Lennard Shelf Projects, the company ended the quarter with $2.58M in cash and is actively seeking additional discovery opportunities. Albion’s financial commitment to exploration was modest, reflecting a strategic focus on targeted areas of interest.

