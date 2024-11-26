Albion KAY VCT PLC Reports NAV Dip and Merger Plan

Kings Arms Yard VCT (GB:KAY) has released an update.
Albion KAY VCT PLC announced a slight decrease in its net asset value to £120 million, with new investments in technology and software sectors to enhance its portfolio. The company is also exploring a merger with Albion Technology & General VCT PLC, aiming to streamline operations and reduce costs for shareholders. Additionally, Albion KAY VCT executed share buy-backs, maintaining a strategy to support investment and dividend payouts.
