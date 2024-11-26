News & Insights

Albion KAY VCT PLC Reports NAV Dip and Merger Plan

November 26, 2024 — 10:07 am EST

Kings Arms Yard VCT (GB:KAY) has released an update.

Albion KAY VCT PLC announced a slight decrease in its net asset value to £120 million, with new investments in technology and software sectors to enhance its portfolio. The company is also exploring a merger with Albion Technology & General VCT PLC, aiming to streamline operations and reduce costs for shareholders. Additionally, Albion KAY VCT executed share buy-backs, maintaining a strategy to support investment and dividend payouts.

