Albion Enterprise VCT Announces Strong Half-Year Results

Albion Enterprise VCT (GB:AAEV) has released an update.
Albion Enterprise VCT reports a robust half-year performance, achieving a total return of 8.51 pence per share and boosting its net asset value to 131.21 pence per share. The fund’s size increased to £145.7 million, driven by the lucrative sale of Egress Software Technologies, yielding over seven times its initial cost. Shareholders also benefited from a special dividend, reflecting the company’s strong financial health.
