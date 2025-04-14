Albertsons Companies's Earnings Outlook

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-04-15. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Albertsons Companies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42.

The market awaits Albertsons Companies's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.05, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Albertsons Companies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate 0.66 0.48 0.67 0.52 EPS Actual 0.71 0.51 0.66 0.54 Price Change % 1.0% -1.0% -0.0% 0.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Albertsons Companies were trading at $21.19 as of April 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 6.28%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Albertsons Companies

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Albertsons Companies.

Analysts have given Albertsons Companies a total of 8 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $24.75, indicating a potential 16.8% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Maplebear, Sprouts Farmers Market and Casey's General Stores, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Maplebear, with an average 1-year price target of $52.67, suggesting a potential 148.56% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Sprouts Farmers Market, with an average 1-year price target of $168.42, suggesting a potential 694.81% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Casey's General Stores, with an average 1-year price target of $462.0, suggesting a potential 2080.27% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Maplebear, Sprouts Farmers Market and Casey's General Stores are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Albertsons Companies Outperform 1.17% $5.25B 12.55% Maplebear Outperform 9.96% $664M 4.90% Sprouts Farmers Market Neutral 17.53% $759.89M 5.97% Casey's General Stores Outperform 17.25% $912.57M 2.58%

Key Takeaway:

Albertsons Companies ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Discovering Albertsons Companies: A Closer Look

Albertsons is the second largest supermarket operator in the United States with more than 2,200 stores across a variety of banners. About 80% of the firm's sales stem from non-perishable and fresh food, of which 25% comes from its portfolio of private brands. The company operates fuel centers and pharmacies at about 20% and 75% of its store locations, respectively. Albertsons went public in 2020 following years of ownership under private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management, which still owns about a fourth of outstanding shares.

Key Indicators: Albertsons Companies's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Albertsons Companies displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 November, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.17%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Albertsons Companies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.13%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Albertsons Companies's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.55%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Albertsons Companies's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.51% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Albertsons Companies's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.22, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Albertsons Companies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ACI

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 RBC Capital Reiterates Outperform Outperform Mar 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for ACI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.