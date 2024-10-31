Albemarle Appoints Donald LaBauve as Chief Accounting Officer

Albemarle ( (ALB) ) has provided an announcement.

Albemarle Corporation has appointed Donald J. LaBauve, Jr. as its new Chief Accounting Officer, effective November 11, 2024. With a solid background in finance and leadership roles within the company since 1990, LaBauve brings vast experience from his previous positions, including Chief Financial Officer of the Energy Storage business unit. His appointment marks a strategic move for Albemarle, ensuring continuity and expertise in their financial operations.

For detailed information about ALB stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.