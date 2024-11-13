Alba Mineral Resources Announces New Share Issuance

Alba Mineral Resources (GB:ALBA) has released an update.

Alba Mineral Resources has raised approximately £37,023 through the issuance of new shares, as part of a Retail Offer involving company directors George Frangeskides and Elizabeth Henson. This move, supported by existing retail shareholders, is expected to see the new shares admitted to AIM trading on the London Stock Exchange. Additionally, the company has settled £20,000 in fees via further share issuance to suppliers.

For further insights into GB:ALBA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.