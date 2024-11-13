News & Insights

Stocks

Alba Mineral Resources Announces New Share Issuance

November 13, 2024 — 06:52 am EST

Alba Mineral Resources (GB:ALBA) has released an update.

Alba Mineral Resources has raised approximately £37,023 through the issuance of new shares, as part of a Retail Offer involving company directors George Frangeskides and Elizabeth Henson. This move, supported by existing retail shareholders, is expected to see the new shares admitted to AIM trading on the London Stock Exchange. Additionally, the company has settled £20,000 in fees via further share issuance to suppliers.

